Mixed views on changes; some prefer to wait and watch

The purchase of a $3 million landed property in Yio Chu Kang was supposed to be sealed only on Christmas Day, but Mr Desmond Sim decided to finish it earlier this month even though it was a hassle as he was travelling to South Korea.

That off-the-cuff decision turned out to be a "blessing in disguise", said the 34-year-old chief operating officer of an asset management company.

A new set of property cooling measures were announced by the authorities on Wednesday night, just 20 minutes before they took effect at midnight.

The measures include higher additional buyer's stamp duty (ABSD) for purchases of additional properties, a smaller total debt servicing ratio for borrowers and lower loan limits for Housing Board loans.

"If I had waited till Dec 25 to close the deal, I'd definitely have had to come up with more cash so I'm very blessed I closed it," said Mr Sim.

The latest round of cooling measures are to address the trend of rising home prices, and encourage greater financial prudence among home buyers, said National Development Minister Desmond Lee in a press conference yesterday.

"Crucially, our measures seek to prioritise housing purchases for genuine owner-occupation, especially among first-time home buyers," Mr Lee said.

Home buyers and property agents had mixed views on the announced measures. Supply chain director Derrick Chng, 43, said he will be sticking to his asking price of $4 million for his cluster house in Hillcrest Villa, and will keep tabs on the transaction volume and level of interest in the 99-year leasehold project for the time being.

"I'm not in a hurry to sell, so I'm giving myself two to three months to see how the market reacts and assess buyers' interest before I make any adjustments to my price," he said.

ERA Realty property agent Andass Teu, 42, said a client had originally intended to buy a $2 million private property before selling his HDB flat at Pinnacle @ Duxton.

But the increased ABSD rate would require him to come up with an extra $200,000 in cash for the duty. Mr Teu said he has decided to sell his flat now before buying the other property.

"There will be more people who now have to sell first before buying, so this will push up the short-term rental demands or more sellers will request a temporary extension of stay while they search for their next house," said Mr Teu.

PropNex property agent Shawn Khoo, 43, said prospective buyers now have "more leeway and bargaining power compared to yesterday".

"People are waiting to see how the curbs will soften the stance of sellers and if they will make price adjustments," he added, saying there will be more breathing room in the coming months for buyers who previously had to rush to make an offer within days of viewing a property or risk losing out on the deal.

• Additional reporting by Bryan Cheong and Rosalind Ang