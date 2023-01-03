Why the rich from around the world are eyeing branded residences in this country

Even as dark clouds loom for the global economy, one country in this region is shining bright. Vietnam has made a remarkable recovery from the pandemic-induced downturn and is leading economic growth in Asia. Both the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank have revised the country’s economic growth for 2022 upwards, setting it apart from other major regional economies such as India, Japan and China.

Anyone who has been following Vietnam’s ascent in recent decades would hardly be surprised. Between 2000 and 2022, the Vietnamese economy grew by an average of 6.27 per cent per year, one of the fastest in the world. The IMF in its latest update predicted that Vietnam will grow by 7 per cent this year even as it cut growth estimates for other Asian economies. The World Bank likewise revised its projection from 5.3 per cent to 7.2 per cent, the highest figure for any nation in East Asia and South-east Asia.

Here are some compelling reasons for even more bullishness in the years to come: Vietnam’s attractiveness to foreign investors, its strong trade links with the world, and a stable business and social environment.

Strong foreign direct investment (FDI): FDI into Vietnam averaged US$7.1 billion (S$9.7 billion) from 1991 until 2022, reaching an all-time high of US$20.38 billion in 2019. As of September this year, FDI stood at US$15.4 billion, some 15 per cent higher than a year earlier. Significant manufacturing presence of top companies such as Adidas, Nike and Samsung have entrenched Vietnam as a key part of the global supply chain for textiles, footwear, and electronic manufacturing.

Global trade links: One of the most open economies in the world, Vietnam has signed various bilateral and multilateral trade pacts with major trading partners. These will ensure the country enjoys thriving trade and enhance its position in the value chain of different business sectors and in overall global competitiveness.

Conducive business and social environment: Major companies have moved their manufacturing from China to Vietnam to take advantage of the low costs, developed infrastructure, supportive business environment, and success in controlling the pandemic. For instance, Foxconn, the Taiwanese electronics maker that contracts with Apple and other major technology companies, is slated to invest US$300 million in a new factory in northern Vietnam.

Opportunity in Vietnam real estate market

Vietnam’s stellar economic outlook, rapid population growth and the rise of its middle class – now numbering 44 million – is expected to stoke demand for residential property in the coming decades. Just look at the market in two of the country’s top cities: Prices have jumped 33 times in 18 years in Hanoi’s central business district, and 21 times in 16 years in Ho Chi Minh City.

Another important factor for the boom must surely be the country’s legalisation of foreign property ownership since 2015. Foreign homebuyers are granted the same ownership and land use rights as Vietnamese, and are not required to live or work in Vietnam.

No wonder more and more foreign investors are considering Vietnam property, especially high-end homes, says Mr Dung Duong, executive director at real estate services and investment firm CBRE.