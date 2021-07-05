Luxury, freehold residences in the heart of D9

Self-expression is an important value that allows individualism. What more then, when it comes to your home?

Where you choose to live must surely reflect your lifestyle, your taste, and is a natural extension of who you are. And it is precisely for the urban individual that The Atelier was created.

In every way you, a style of your own

Rising as a definitive single tower with just 120 exclusive residences, The Atelier’s architecture, design and living spaces are created for the way you live.

It is a bold new interpretation of design and exclusivity, where an intelligent lifestyle and inclusive spaces are imbued in every element of the home.

This impeccable new freehold development’s one- to four-bedders feature spaces layered and interspersed with indoor and outdoor zones, designed to yield exclusive private living experiences.

With every care put into the conceptualisation and detailed crafting of The Atelier, its homes personify independence. Residents own a space where every form has function, and your individuality is embodied in a home that’s you.



Designed to complement the artful architecture of the development, every unit represents an exclusive and private retreat for home owners to return to.

The kitchen design exemplifies unparalleled aesthetics and functionalism with practical spaces, fine cabinetry works and high-end appliances from French brand, De Dietrich.

In the bathrooms, matte black sanitary fittings from renowned Italian brand Gessi exude an air of sophistication, complemented by premium quality German bathroom ware from Villeroy & Boch.

Made for individuals who simply refuse to accept the ordinary, but choose to wear their individuality on their sleeves, The Atelier is a natural extension of values for those who dance to a different rhythm.

One address, one incomparable location

Located in the Newton area in prime District 9, The Atelier’s freehold tenure presents buyers with the rare opportunity of owning a home in one of Singapore’s most coveted addresses.

This bold, new interpretation of upscale living is next to the world-famous Orchard Road shopping and entertainment belt.

The Atelier is also a short walking distance to Newton MRT Station, one stop away from Orchard ​MRT Station and five stops from Raffles Place MRT Station in the Central Business District. A quick, three-minute drive takes you to the Central Expressway, while a five-minute drive brings you onto the Pan Island Expressway.

Many amenities are in close proximity, including Newton Food Centre, Health City Novena and malls such as United Square, Velocity and Square 2.



Intellectual pursuits begin with the right home

A good education is key to opening many doors in future, and The Atelier is well-positioned amidst well-known educational institutions for families seeking a strong academic foundation for their children.

Those with school-going kids will certainly appreciate the proximity of several prestigious schools such as Anglo-Chinese School (Junior), Anglo-Chinese School (Barker) and St. Joseph’s Institution Junior, which are within a 1-kilometre radius^.

Meanwhile, Singapore Chinese Girls’ Primary School and St. Margaret’s Primary School are within a 2-kilometre radius^.

A new legacy begins with a freehold asset

The Atelier stands on freehold land, a precious asset in land-scarce Singapore.

Its freehold tenure offers homeowners true and enduring value that will hold its own in years to come. This also means generations down the line can benefit from the future enhancement of the property’s value.

More than just another luxury condominium, it’s a collection of bespoke homes by established developer, Bukit Sembawang Estates Limited. The renowned developer has strong expertise and a long legacy in developing quality homes with great value.

It has built some of Singapore’s most well-known residential developments for over half a century. These include landed homes Luxus Hills in Seletar Hills estate, and condominiums in Singapore’s prime locations of Districts 9 and 10 such as the award-winning 8 St Thomas.



Inclusive spaces, holistic lifestyle

With future homes set to be living spaces that effectively meld the needs of hybrid work arrangements, and rest and recreation, The Atelier is designed to provide residents the luxury of choice and flexibility.

Its urban living concept emphasises green connecting areas across three landscaped facilities decks – Indulge @ 1st, Immerse @ 6th and Inspire @ 18th storeys.

Every corner has its own identity and offers different lifestyle options for each homeowner and every family in which to live, work, study, play and socialise – all in the comfort of their own private space.

Landscaped gardens at Indulge @ 1st Storey create a welcoming green frontage, while a majestic six-storey high entrance greets viewers. A naturally-ventilated lobby then leads towards the Aura Lap Pool, Poolside Cabana and Garden Courtyard.

Sensory spaces continue at Immerse @ 6th Storey, via a rich array of interesting amenities including a Sensory Pool, Epicure Dining, Bistro Dining, Tree Top Adventure, Kids Splash and English Tea Pod.



Further up at Inspire @ 18th Storey, surrounded by panoramic views of the city skyline, living the “new normal” with work-from-home and home-based learning arrangements has become easier. Conducive and flexible spaces have been designed to cater to residents who are working or studying from home, or simply desire a comfortable space in which to unwind.

Inspire @ 18th storey includes special study zones, called Study Pods, that have been crafted for a customized work and learning experience. Doubling up as another option for remote work or study arrangements, or the hosting of social gatherings, is the Atelier Clubhouse.

Boasting high-end kitchen appliances and large dining spaces, the clubhouse offers residents the perfect space for a variety of functions.

Also on this floor are a Giant English Chess, The Chillout, The Billiard, The Hideout and Serenity Fitness, to meet residents’ varied needs for rest, relaxation and exercise.

Intelligent and refined living

Setting a new benchmark for smarter and more enjoyable living, Smart Home and Smart Community Living features have been integrated in The Atelier to deliver a more convenient, accessible and enjoyable home environment for residents.

Designed to be a home that seamlessly integrates with the busy and hyper-connected lifestyles of homeowners, every unit’s suite of Smart Home features include a digital lock set; aircon, lighting, and water heater control; and smoke detector – all conveniently housed within one mobile app to enable a smarter, safer and more connected way of living.



Meanwhile, The Atelier’s Smart Community Living is conceptualized with the convenience and safety of residents in mind, limiting physical contact at high-traffic points.

Lift lobbies, for instance, will be equipped with face recognition and contactless wave buttons, allowing residents to enter and exit their homes with greater peace of mind.

Residents also have access to smart parcel boxes and letterboxes, while their guests enjoy fuss-free visitor access via tailored invites and car plate recognition.

Meanwhile, The Atelier’s exclusive and complimentary* Concierge offers residents a range of services from porter service, umbrella rental and lounge service and refreshment, to transportation arrangements, parcel and postal service.

They can also enjoy e-bicycle rental and even restaurant reservations, party planning, fitness classes and laundry and housekeeping services.

