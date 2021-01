A King Albert Park bungalow belonging to actors Lim Kay Tong and Lim Kay Siu and their sister, Ms Irene Lim Kay Han, is being sold for $43.35 million to the Kuik family that controls Sim Lian Group.

Documents seen by The Straits Times show that the 2,985.7 sq m property is being sold to Madam Lim Ah Kie, wife of Sim Lian Group founder Kuik Ah Han.