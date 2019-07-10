JustCo's Manulife Centre co-working space to open in Q4

SINGAPORE - Co-working space provider JustCo will open at Manulife Centre in the fourth quarter of 2019, it said on Wednesday (July 10).

JustCo at Manulife Centre will take up more than 50,000 square feet (sq ft) and occupy two levels of the building, which is at Bras Basah's Art and Heritage district.

The new space is expected to house more than 1,000 members, and will bring JustCo's portfolio to a total of 33 centres across eight Asian cities - Singapore, Bangkok, Shanghai, Jakarta, Seoul, Sydney, Melbourne and Taipei.

JustCo's space at China Square Central, which was announced last year, will also open in the fourth quarter this year.

Inclusive of both locations, JustCo have nine spaces across Asia slated for opening in the second half of 2019, including three centres in Taipei.

Last year, Frasers Property, GIC and JustCo said they were jointly investing US$177 million to develop a co-working space platform across Asia.

Its last recorded fundraising round was a Series B funding in 2017 led by Thai property developer group Sansiri, which valued the company at about US$200 million.

"By the end of 2019, we expect to have more than 50 centre locations spanning across more than two million sq ft. This is more than doubling the network of locations from a year ago," said Kong Wan Sing, founder and CEO of JustCo.

"While Singapore remains the strongest market for JustCo, our continued expansion in Asia and use of workspace technology will allow our members to harness even greater value from our large regional community."