JustCo to open new centres in S'pore, Seoul

Co-working space operator JustCo is expanding its Asia-Pacific network to 40 centres with the addition of two new spaces - one in Singapore and one in Seoul.

The Singapore outlet is expected to open in the second quarter of next year at OCBC Centre East, and will occupy four storeys spanning 45,000 sq ft.

The Chulia Street space will have a wellness terrace on the roof that will stage fitness classes and double as an events area, the firm said yesterday.

JustCo will have 18 co-working spaces here once the OCBC Centre East outlet is up and running.

The firm is also opening a centre in Seoul at Concordian, a Grade A office building in the central business district. This will be its fifth co-working space in South Korea's capital.

It will occupy 70,000 sq ft across four storeys and is due to open in the first quarter of next year.

JustCo founder and chief executive Kong Wan Sing said the expansion across the Asia-Pacific is a testament to the rising demand of co-working businesses in the region.

The firm announced its foray into the Japan market last month after securing a US$50 million (S$68 million) investment from Japanese construction and real estate firm Daito Trust Construction.

Daito Trust will also invest up to 2.65 billion yen (S$33.2 million) to form a joint venture with JustCo that will build and operate flexible workspaces in Japan, JustCo said at the time.

The Singapore-based group operates co-working spaces in Australia, China, Indonesia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan and Thailand.

