JustCo setting up three centres in Taipei

Singapore-based JustCo is setting up three new co-working centres in Taipei. The move brings the company's network to 32 centres in eight cities.

JustCo announced in January that it was entering South Korea and Australia, with the opening of six co-working spaces in Melbourne, Sydney and Seoul.

Its flagship centre in Taipei will be within a new mixed development, which comprises an office tower on the upper floors and an interconnected hotel on the lower levels.

JustCo's outlet, which is due to open in the second half of the year, will occupy the entire office tower spanning 65,000 sq ft across seven storeys. The second centre is at Minsheng Jianguo, within a Grade A building comprising offices and a hotel. It is due to open in the third quarter. The centre will span 70,000 sq ft across two storeys and include meeting rooms and event spaces.

It will house JustCo's first enterprise client in Taiwan - a multinational pharmaceutical company - for a workforce of around 400.

The third centre will span 60,000 sq ft across two levels at Hung Tai Financial Plaza, with its opening slated for the third quarter.

It will include six meeting rooms and an event space to accommodate up to 100 guests.

"Our foray into new markets such as Taiwan, South Korea and Australia will provide greater regional access to our members, allowing them to tap a larger network for more collaboration and networking opportunities," said founder and chief executive Kong Wan Sing.

Last year, Frasers Property, GIC and JustCo said they were investing US$177 million (S$242 million) to develop a co-working space platform across Asia.

JustCo announced in 2017 that it had raised a Series B funding round led by Thai property developer group Sansiri, which valued the company at about US$200 million.