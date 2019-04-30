JTC launches tender of Gul Circle industrial site

SINGAPORE - JTC has put up for tender a 0.83ha site in Gul Circle (Plot E), its fourth of five confirmed list sites for the first half of the 2019 Industrial Government Land Sales Programme.

The site has a lease period of 20 years, with a maximum gross plot ratio of 1.4 and a maximum building height of 24m above mean sea level, the government agency said on Tuesday (April 30).

It is also zoned for Business-2 for heavier industrial use, with a project completion period of 60 months. The tender closes on June 25, 2019, 11am.

The site's launch is part of the government's bid to offer more choices for industrial development, JTC added.