JadeScape sees strong sales on launch weekend

Buyers snapped up 300 of the 480 units released at JadeScape on its launch weekend by 2pm yesterday, its developer Qingjian Realty said.

The buyers secured their units at an average transacted price of $1,700 per sq ft, with interest balanced across all unit types.

Home buyer Ling Mee Har, 43, was one of the first to secure a unit. "I was attracted to the convenience of JadeScape - with its central location, connectivity and the amenities within and outside of the development," said the two-bedroom unit buyer.

Mr Alan Cheong, senior director of research and consultancy at Savills Singapore, said that "demand will be healthy when there is a strong product offering, an easily accessible location using either public or private transport modes. There has also been a dearth of large projects sold in the vicinity for the past few years".

"This strong first weekend showing should translate to a steady rate of weekly sales for the months ahead."

JadeScape, the former Shunfu Ville near Marymount MRT station, is offering smart home technology for residents while also adopting a smart estate management system. It comprises about 1,200 units.