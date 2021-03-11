Investors bet on HK's old factories for better returns

HONG KONG • Property investors in Hong Kong are looking beyond the city's skyscrapers to bet on dated factory buildings for better returns.

Industrial property transactions sped up this year, reaching HK$2.7 billion (S$468 million) in the first two months, according to CBRE Group. That represents 73 per cent of the amount for all of last year, said the property firm.

Sales of office and retail properties are weak in comparison. Office transactions stand at HK$1.2 billion so far this year, and only HK$926 million worth of shops have been sold, CBRE data shows.

Instead of flipping office floors or street shops, investors have shifted their focus to the industrial buildings that once served as factories making watches, toys and clothing. Industrial properties were the most sought-after real estate in the past few months, after Covid-19 spurred e-commerce that in turn boosted demand for logistics and storage space, said Mr Reeves Yan, head of capital markets in Hong Kong at CBRE.

"It's mainly because demand for businesses including logistics, cold storage and data centres is very strong during the pandemic," said Mr Yan. "These sectors are growing against the market."

Industrial buildings also offer higher rental yield, typically 3.5 per cent compared with office or retail properties' 2.5 per cent, according to Savills. The company expects prices in the sector to rise by as much as 5 per cent in 2021.

Hong Kong is unique for its lack of new supply of logistics property. The city had about 1,800 industrial buildings in 2018 with the majority built between the 1970s and the 1980s, according to the city's Legislative Council.

The Hong Kong government prioritises residential development to tame housing prices. Of the 24 land plots the government auctioned last year, only two were for industrial use. It is not selling any industrial sites this financial year.

"We really like the supply-demand characteristics where the supply is gradually diminishing. All the buildings are being taken down or converted into something else, whereas the government doesn't bring much land forward for industrial or logistics development," said Mr Peter Wittendorp, chief executive at Silkroad Property Partners, in a phone interview. "Yet, at the same time, demand is growing steadily."

The real estate fund manager bought a six-storey industrial building in the New Territories for HK$321 million last month.

Silkroad is keen on purchasing similar properties in the future with prices in the range of HK$200 million to HK$500 million, said Mr Wittendorp.

A new CBRE survey polling 492 property investors across the Asia-Pacific region found that 23 per cent of the respondents, mainly long-term institutional buyers, were willing to bid above asking prices for logistics real estate.

