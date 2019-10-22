International Press Building up for sale with $30m guide price

International Press Building, an industrial property at 26 Kallang Avenue, has been launched for sale at an indicative price of $30 million.

The detached six-storey property occupies a total site area of about 54,000 sq ft. It has a gross floor area of 134,000 sq ft and a plot ratio of 2.5 under the Urban Redevelopment Authority's Draft Master Plan 2019.

The property sits on JTC land that has a leasehold tenure of 60 years, effective from Feb 16, 1990, with a remaining lease of about 31 years.

It will be sold with vacant possession, said sole marketing agent Savills Singapore yesterday.

The building in the city fringe is near MRT stations and other amenities.

Ms Sharon Teo, managing director of business space at Savills Singapore, said: "The site's prominent and unblocked visibility facing the main Kallang Road will offer occupiers a strong branding presence."

In the immediate vicinity is a mix of industrial, commercial and residential developments, including Aperia Building, V Hotel Lavender, Jalan Besar Sports Centre and condominiums.

Within walking distance are amenities such as Aperia Mall, fast-food chains, supermarkets, coffee shops, foodcourts and cafes.

Public transport is available in Lavender Street, and from the Lavender and Bendemeer MRT stations, which are each a nine-minute walk away.

The building is also accessible via Nicoll Highway, the Central Expressway and East Coast Parkway.