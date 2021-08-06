International Plaza set to kick-start mixed-use collective sale bid

Tanjong Pagar building gets 80% mandate to attempt potential record-smashing sale

International Plaza, a 50-storey leasehold commercial-cum-residential building, is one of Singapore's biggest integrated developments. Its strongest selling points include its proximity to Tanjong Pagar MRT and the Tanjong Pagar Centre integrated dev
International Plaza, a 50-storey leasehold commercial-cum-residential building, is one of Singapore's biggest integrated developments. Its strongest selling points include its proximity to Tanjong Pagar MRT and the Tanjong Pagar Centre integrated development which includes Guoco Tower and the luxury Wallich Residence. PHOTO: EDMUND TIE & COMPANY
International Plaza in Tanjong Pagar is set to embark on its first mixed-use collective sale attempt that could potentially smash records in terms of unit numbers and value.

The 50-storey leasehold commercial-cum-residential building - one of Singapore's biggest integrated developments - hit the 80 per cent threshold last month to start the launch of its first collective sale attempt, Ms Swee Shou Fern, executive director of investment advisory at Edmund Tie and the building's marketing agent, told The Straits Times.

