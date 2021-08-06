International Plaza set to kick-start mixed-use collective sale bid

International Plaza in Tanjong Pagar is set to embark on its first mixed-use collective sale attempt that could potentially smash records in terms of unit numbers and value.

The 50-storey leasehold commercial-cum-residential building - one of Singapore's biggest integrated developments - hit the 80 per cent threshold last month to start the launch of its first collective sale attempt, Ms Swee Shou Fern, executive director of investment advisory at Edmund Tie and the building's marketing agent, told The Straits Times.