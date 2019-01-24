Industrial rents, prices unchanged in Q4: JTC

SINGAPORE - Rental rates and prices of industrial space in Singapore remained unchanged in the fourth quarter of 2018 over the preceding quarter, according to the latest data from industrial land agency JTC Corp.

Compared with a year ago, the prices were also unchanged while the rents eased 0.3 per cent.

Meanwhile, the occupancy rate of the overall industrial property market for the final three months of 2018 rose by 0.2 percentage points to 89.3 per cent over with the previous quarter. Compared to a year ago, the occupancy rate rose by 0.4 percentage points.