Hyatt laying off 1,300 staff globally as pandemic cripples travel

BENGALURU • Hyatt Hotels late on Monday said it would lay off 1,300 people globally as it tries to cope with the coronavirus crisis, which has virtually halted global travel.

Hyatt said it had also cut the pay of senior management, board members and all employees as part of a restructuring exercise, adding that the staff who were being laid off would be eligible for severance pay.

"Due to the historic drop in travel demand and the expected slow pace of recovery, Hyatt has made the extremely difficult decision to implement layoffs and restructure roles across its global corporate functions, beginning June 1, 2020," Hyatt said.

A Hyatt spokesman told The Straits Times that staff who have been affected are in roles that have global or regional corporate functions.

She said these include a small number of staff in Singapore in corporate function roles, but would not comment on the number who will be impacted.

ST understands that hotel-level staff are not affected.

Hyatt reported a wider-than-expected quarterly loss last week and suspended its dividend and share buyback programme.

It had 55,000 employees as of Dec 31 last year, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

REUTERS