How the subsidy recovery may impact resale flat prices

Bold policy moves to keep public housing in prime locations affordable have triggered buzz over where other prime sites could be, and the additional subsidy amount that sellers of such flats will have to return to the Government, regardless of whether they make a profit or loss at the point of sale.

At least one mystery will be cleared when details of the additional subsidy clawback, among other things, are revealed at the upcoming launch next month of the first such prime location public housing (PLH) project in Rochor.