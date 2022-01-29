Surge in prices for HDB resale, private homes

The Housing Board resale market ended last year on a fresh high as prices rose 12.7 per cent, the steepest full-year climb since 2010.

Data released yesterday showed that a total of 259 HDB resale flats changed hands for at least $1 million last year, the highest number of such flats on record so far and more than three times the 82 units in 2020.

The highest price on record was for a $1.36 million five-room Design, Build and Sell Scheme flat at Natura Loft in Bishan that was sold last month.

Meanwhile, prices of private residential properties islandwide shot up 10.6 per cent last year - the biggest annual increase since a 17.6 per cent surge in 2010 - outpacing the 2.2 per cent gain in 2020.

But a surprise round of cooling measures announced on Dec 16 last year has dampened any prospects of a continued stellar price run this year. Instead, prices are expected to grow by 1 per cent to 4 per cent, an analyst said.

