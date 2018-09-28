Hotel site in Club Street launched for sale by public tender

A Chinatown site slated for hotel use is up for grabs, with the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) yesterday launching the land parcel for sale by public tender.

It did so under the confirmed list of the Government Land Sales (GLS) Programme for the second-half of this year.

The 99-year leasehold 5,121.4 sq m (55,130 sq ft) site at the junction of Cross Street and Club Street has a maximum gross floor area of 24,310 sq m and could yield up to 390 rooms. It is now a public carpark.

The site will have direct connections to Chinatown and Telok Ayer MRT stations, according to the tender brief, and will be within walking distance of the upcoming Maxwell MRT station.

The development, to be completed within five years from the date the tender is accepted, can be built up to four storeys in the low-rise zone and 75m above sea level in the high-rise zone.

Other hotels in the vicinity include Parkroyal on Pickering and The Scarlet, as well as future projects at Far East Square and China Square.

The Sri Mariamman and Thian Hock Keng temples are also nearby.

The URA said that the close of tender for the site will be bundled with two residential sites, in Kampong Java Road and Tampines Avenue 10, which will be up for sale under the GLS next month.

The Club Street hotel tender closes at noon on Jan 15 next year.