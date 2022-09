SINGAPORE - The heat is on for some ageing luxury leasehold condos in the Orchard Road area that are trying their luck at a collective sale.

Horizon Towers in Leonie Hill relaunched a collective sale tender for a third time at the same $1.1 billion reserve price as before, even as prime District 10 condo Orchard Bel Air's $587.5 million tender closed on Tuesday with no bids.