Hong Kong carpark space sells for $1.7 million

HONG KONG • A single carpark space has been sold for a whopping HK$10 million (S$1.7 million) at a luxury Hong Kong apartment complex, local media reported yesterday.

The 12.5 sq m spot is part of a development on The Peak, a swanky area that has attracted some of the city's richest residents since colonial times.

Boasting breathtaking views over Victoria Harbour, the hilltop has eye-watering property prices - including some of the world's most expensive real estate.

While Hong Kong's wealthy think nothing of dropping millions of dollars for their homes, millions of the city's residents struggle to afford the rent on shoebox apartments - many smaller than the parking space just sold.

A 2019 report by UBS said that a "skilled worker" needed 22 years of income to afford a 60 sq m flat, up from 12 years a decade ago, with salaries staying largely the same since 2008.

Another study from the same year listed the average property price in Hong Kong at US$1.2 million (S$1.59 million).

The luxury property market has rebounded following a period of uncertainty around growing political unrest in the city, and appears to have weathered the economic impact of Covid-19.

This year, a 3,378 sq ft penthouse sold for US$59 million, setting a new benchmark for price per square foot at US$17,500.

