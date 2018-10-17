Home buyers willing to pay more for integrated projects

Park Place Residences by Lendlease has fetched an average price of $1,806 per square foot since its launch early this year.
Park Place Residences by Lendlease has fetched an average price of $1,806 per square foot since its launch early this year.PHOTO: ST FILE
Published
1 hour ago

Convenience, scarcity among reasons cited; price premiums can go up to 19%: Report

yunitaso@sph.com.sg

Convenience is king these days with home buyers zeroing in on developments that have retail shops and MRT access.

Such buyers have been willing to shell out premiums of anywhere between 7 and 19 per cent within the launch year for such estates, compared with new sales of leasehold projects in their district.

TO READ THE FULL ARTICLE

Thank you for reading The Straits Times

You have reached one of our Premium stories. To continue reading, get access now or log in if you are a subscriber.

What is Premium?

Hot demand
Higher rentals
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on October 17, 2018, with the headline 'Home buyers willing to pay more for integrated projects'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content