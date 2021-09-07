Hin Leong founder's Second Avenue GCB up for sale by tender

Beleaguered Hin Leong founder Lim Oon Kuin's good class bungalow (GCB) in Second Avenue in Bukit Timah, now under a court-ordered asset freeze injunction, has been put up for sale by tender.

The Straits Times understands that the property, based on recent valuation reports, is valued at between $30 million and $31 million, and that a $31 million offer has been made for the GCB prior to the tender launch.

Last month, a $28.5 million offer was made for the property, ST had reported.

The freehold GCB, which is held by Lim and his wife, Madam Tan Sook Eng, is one of nine properties in Singapore and Australia that are among assets frozen by the High Court to recoup US$3.5 billion (S$4.7 billion) in debt from the collapsed oil trader.

The tender launch came as the judicial managers-turned-liquidators of Hin Leong, who in May succeeded in obtaining a Mareva injunction to freeze the Lim family's assets worldwide up to a value of US$3.5 billion, wanted the sale process to be "very transparent and open to a wide network of bidders", Ms Mary Sai, executive director of capital markets at Knight Frank Singapore, told ST yesterday.

She added: "This GCB generated a good level of interest when it was put up for sale by private treaty last year as many home owners were looking to own one in the coveted District 10. For the purpose of the tender sale, a valuation is currently being done to establish the fair open market value."

The tender closes at 3pm on Sept 30.

ST last year reported that the first offer had been made for the GCB at $27 million.

A caveat had been lodged just days before Hin Leong and its shipping arm, Ocean Tankers, filed for bankruptcy protection on April 17 last year. But that deal was aborted amid the firm's deepening financial woes.

The tender sale is subject to conditions including the approval of Hin Leong's liquidators and/or the High Court, and payment of a tender fee, which is refundable if the bidder is unsuccessful.

Ms Sai said: "Through the tender process, the seller will be able to assess the identity of who is bidding. The set deadline also prevents protracted negotiations, and the conditions and property details are all spelt out, which ensures arm's length negotiations."

Another GCB in Second Avenue was transacted at $30 million in July, which works out to $2,045 per sq ft on a land area of 14,667 sq ft.

In the same month, gaming company Razer's co-founder and chief executive Tan Min-Liang bought a GCB along Third Avenue for $52.8 million.

Ms Sai said: "The tender deal is very much guided by external valuations. These recent GCB sales should give a good indication of the fair value (for Lim's GCB)."

Located near Duchess Manor, Coronation Shopping Plaza and King's Arcade, Lim's GCB sits on 19,984 sq ft of land, with a gross floor area of about 10,000 sq ft.

It includes a two-storey detached house with a basement, a squash court and a swimming pool, built on an almost rectangular plot of land.

Knight Frank is also marketing a two-storey bungalow in Caldecott Hill estate. It sits on a land area of 29,483 sq ft and is near Caldecott MRT station.