Higher grants spur buying of HDB resale flats

There was a jump in the number of HDB resale flats sold in October, on the back of the higher grants and income ceilings for first-time buyers that took effect in September.

Real estate portal SRX Property said there were 2,213 Housing Board resale flat transactions last month, which was an 18 per cent increase from September. Compared with a year ago, the resale volume was also 10.6 per cent higher.

While transaction numbers were up, resale flat prices last month fell by 0.2 per cent over September's figures, although this was still 0.1 per cent higher than a year ago.