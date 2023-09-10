Healthier SG to hit 300,000 sign-ups this weekend: Health Minister Ong Ye Kung

SINGAPORE - Some 300,000 people would have enrolled for the Healthier SG preventive health programme by this weekend, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung as he gave an update on the national initiative.

Speaking before he flagged off the Ready, Set, Gold charity walk on Sunday, Mr Ong urged more people to sign up for the programme, noting that it can help to lower their healthcare costs.

“When you see a (general practitioner) and get chronic medicine, (it) will be cheaper,” he said.

The programme, which was officially launched in July, is meant for those aged 40 years old and above. Those enrolled will work with their family doctors to come up with a health plan that includes lifestyle changes and regular check-ups. The aim is to sign up 1 million people by 2024.

Besides Healthier SG, there is also the Age Well SG programme announced during the National Day Rally in August, for elderly Singaporeans who may find it challenging to venture out, Mr Ong said on Sunday.

Age Well SG will provide activities near residential areas to encourage interaction among the elderly as they exercise and look after their health, he added.

Sunday’s 1.4km charity walk, which started at Bukit Canberra ActiveSG Sport Hall, ended at Blossom Seeds Center at 105 Canberra Street.

Some 1,900 participants and 50 organisations, including the Agency for Integrated Care, Youth Corps Singapore and Canberra Secondary School, took part in the event organised by Blossom Seeds, which provides care for seniors.

A Blossom Seeds spokesman said half of the participants were aged 60 years old and above.