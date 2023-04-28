HDB resale prices up 1% in Q1, the slowest quarterly growth in 2½ years; more flats sold

SINGAPORE – Prices of Housing Board flats are showing signs of cooling, with resale prices rising at 1 per cent in the first three months of 2023, marking the smallest quarterly increase in the last 10 quarters or 2½ years.

The increase in the first quarter was less than half of the 2.3 per cent from September to December 2022, data from HDB showed.

Resale volume rose by 5.8 per cent to 6,979 transactions in the first quarter, from 6,597 transactions in the previous three months. Compared with the same period a year ago, resale transactions were 0.6 per cent higher.

Since Sept 30, 2022, private home owners must wait 15 months after the sale of their home before they can buy a resale flat without housing grants.

The temporary cooling measure, aimed at moderating demand from private home owners who tend to have a bigger budget for HDB flats, was introduced after the market showed growing signs of overheating.

In terms of resale prices, Bishan reported the highest median price of $900,000 for five-room flats, while the highest median price for four-room flats was in Queenstown at $864,000. For three-room flats, Punggol and Central recorded the highest median price at $450,000.

In May, HDB will offer about 5,400 Build-To-Order (BTO) flats in towns such as Bedok, Kallang/Whampoa, Serangoon and Tengah.

In August, between 5,200 and 6,200 BTO flats in towns such as Bukit Merah, Choa Chu Kang, Kallang/Whampoa, Queenstown and Tengah will be offered.