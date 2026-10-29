Haomart founder halts foreclosure of his Jervois Hill GCB by OG
- Tan Kim Yong has halted foreclosure of his Jervois Hill GCB after telling the High Court he has funding support and will redeem the mortgage by 29 January 2027.
- The property was mortgaged to OG in August 2023 to fund Taste Orchard, which stopped operating in December 2025. Receivers had sought to foreclose it.
- Tan, his wife and Hao Mart are suing OG and Adam Nicholas Emilianou for $57.5 million, saying a $66.2 million loan was “unusual” and caused loss. OG has a separate $6.6 million rent claim against Hao Mart.
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SINGAPORE: Hao Mart founder Tan Kim Yong has halted the foreclosure of his good class bungalow (GCB) in Jervois Hill in Tanglin.
The GCB, located at 17 and 19 Jervois Hill, was the centre of a lawsuit filed by Tan and his wife Teo Siew Ling in January 2026, against former landlord and department store operator OG and the husband of a shareholder.