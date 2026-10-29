Haomart founder halts foreclosure of his Jervois Hill GCB by OG

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The GCB was mortgaged to OG to raise funds for the now-closed food-themed mall Taste Orchard.

SINGAPORE: Hao Mart founder Tan Kim Yong has halted the foreclosure of his good class bungalow (GCB) in Jervois Hill in Tanglin.

The GCB, located at 17 and 19 Jervois Hill, was the centre of a lawsuit filed by Tan and his wife Teo Siew Ling in January 2026, against former landlord and department store operator OG and the husband of a shareholder.