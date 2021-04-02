Green buildings facing frothy valuations in ESG push: Panel

Valuations of green assets could get frothier in the short run, said panellists at an event that looked at the fast-evolving nature of environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) issues.

Columbia University Graduate School of Business' professor of real estate Stijn Van Nieuwerburgh said investment flows are chasing ESG assets and pushing prices up.

But these valuations are unjustified, as rents have not increased significantly for green assets, he said during the virtual panel discussion at Mapletree Investments' annual lecture on Wednesday at Singapore Management University.

The operating expenditure of green buildings has not declined "dramatically" either.

Mr Wong Mun Hoong, Mapletree's regional chief executive officer for Australia and North Asia, also said tenants are not paying much more for space at green buildings.

This comes even as real estate companies are paying more attention to sustainable building design, renewable energy and tenants' mental well-being through green spaces and natural lighting.

"There are more and more things to incorporate (under the ESG strategy). We need to weigh the costs and benefits... We don't get much more savings, but it's the right thing to do," Mr Wong said.

Ms Priya Kini, HSBC's managing director and head of global banking, Singapore, expects to see strict penalties in the near future for assets that are not sustainable. She said ESG metrics have also become a critical part of conducting due diligence on assets.

At the same time, Ms Kini said, sustainable finance is likely to see a "huge spike" in growth to become the only form of financing over the next 25 to 30 years. "By definition, all finance will move towards that."

What all this means for property owners is that there is a risk that they could end up with climate-change "stranded assets" or "brown" buildings that no longer satisfy sustainability requirements, said Professor Van Nieuwerburgh.

Such assets will be worth a lot less then, he added, as lenders will likely hesitate to offer financing while insurers may not provide property insurance.

WEIGHING COSTS AND BENEFITS There are more and more things to incorporate (under the ESG strategy). We need to weigh the costs and benefits... We don't get much more savings, but it's the right thing to do. MR WONG MUN HOONG, Mapletree's regional chief executive officer for Australia and North Asia, during the virtual panel discussion at Mapletree Investments' annual lecture on Wednesday at Singapore Management University.

"We should expect lower returns on green buildings, going forward, because we're essentially overpaying for these assets today," Prof Van Nieuwerburgh said. "In the short run, all this capital chasing and too few green buildings essentially leads to a bubble... The cash flows (or net operating income) are not there to make up for it.

"How this corrects, I think, is an interesting question."

THE BUSINESS TIMES