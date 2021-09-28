Greatearth Construction wound up with at least $70m debt

Several hundred creditors are owed at least $70 million by beleaguered building firm Greatearth Construction which, together with Greatearth Corporation, was wound up yesterday afternoon because both were unable to continue doing business due to their liabilities.

The $70 million debt figure does not include anticipated liabilities from the construction projects that could not be completed by Greatearth, which include two public projects, as well as five Build-To-Order (BTO) housing projects comprising a total of 2,982 units, The Straits Times understands.