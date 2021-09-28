Greatearth Construction wound up with at least $70m debt

Subcontractors staring at sizeable losses; over 2,900 home buyers facing long delays

Senior Business Correspondent
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Several hundred creditors are owed at least $70 million by beleaguered building firm Greatearth Construction which, together with Greatearth Corporation, was wound up yesterday afternoon because both were unable to continue doing business due to their liabilities.

The $70 million debt figure does not include anticipated liabilities from the construction projects that could not be completed by Greatearth, which include two public projects, as well as five Build-To-Order (BTO) housing projects comprising a total of 2,982 units, The Straits Times understands.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month
  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 28, 2021, with the headline 'Greatearth Construction wound up with at least $70m debt'. Subscribe
Topics: 