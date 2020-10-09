Good class bungalow in Lornie Road up for sale at $27 million

A good class bungalow in Caldecott Hill Estate has gone on the market for $27 million.

The sale is being carried out on behalf of the trustees of the estate.

The freehold property at 204 Lornie Road in District 11 sits on a land area of 2,347.6 sq m (25,270 sq ft) and is a 10-minute walk from the Upper Thomson neighbourhood and its restaurants and cafes.

It is also directly across MacRitchie Reservoir Park and near the Caldecott MRT station, which will be an interchange when it connects to the upcoming Thomson-East Coast Line.

Major arterial roads such as Lornie Road, Lornie Highway, the Pan-Island Expressway and the Central Expressway are close by.

The site has a 50m dual frontage, with the option to rename the address to Joan Road, subject to approval, said marketing agent SRI.

SRI co-founder and managing partner Bruce Lye noted that the home offers buyers an opportunity to replace the house with one of their own design.

Mediacorp's former campus, also in the Caldecott Hill Estate good class bungalow area, is also nearby.

It was reported in June that Mediacorp had conducted a request-for-proposal exercise and might put the sprawling leasehold site of 752,000 sq ft up for sale.

Market observers had said the site, now zoned for civic and community institution use, may have to be rezoned for residential use.

If a good class bungalow development is indeed in the making on that plot, it could change the landscape of Caldecott Hill Estate and bring "intangible benefits" to neighbours, said SRI managing director Tony Koe.

The expression of interest exercise for 204 Lornie Road closes at 3pm on Nov 11.

