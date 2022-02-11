Fund to buy Seibu's properties in Japan for $1.74b

Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC will acquire 31 properties from one of Japan's largest hotel chain operators for about 150 billion yen (S$1.74 billion).

Japanese conglomerate Seibu Holdings confirmed yesterday that its Prince Hotels unit will sell the properties - which include hotels in prime locations such as Tokyo - to GIC affiliate Reco Pine.

Mr Lee Kok Sun, chief investment officer for real estate at GIC, said: "Given Japan's strong domestic tourist market throughout Covid-19 and increasing demand for global travel, we believe that these assets are well positioned to generate resilient returns."

