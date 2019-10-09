GCB on sale at same $23m guide price

A good class bungalow (GCB) at Kilburn Estate in District 21 will be put on the market again at an unchanged guide price of $23 million.

This works out to about $1,216 per square foot (psf), based on a land area of 18,911 sq ft. It is an owner's sale.

A public auction for the bungalow will be held on Oct 16 at 2.30pm at Amara Hotel, Level 3, said marketing agent Knight Frank Singapore yesterday.

The two-storey property at 18A Yarwood Avenue is a Balinese-style home with a floor area of 9,095 sq ft. Its 999-year leasehold tenure started from May 7, 1879.

It has five en suite bedrooms, a car porch, sheltered terraces, a basement, a swimming pool, a landscaped garden and a koi pond.

The previous sale attempt took place less than a month ago at an auction. "It was not successful because we had less than a week of marketing due to late instruction," Ms Sharon Lee, director and head of auction at Knight Frank Singapore, told The Business Times.

"The property has an accessible price point for a GCB of its calibre and is within reach for those looking to live in a home that is limited in supply," she added.

The bungalow is about 10 minutes' walk from King Albert Park MRT station. It is also near Bukit Timah Plaza, KAP Mall and Sime Darby Centre.

Successful property sales along the same stretch include a home at 19 Yarwood Avenue, which sold for $22.15 million in February this year, and 21B Yarwood Avenue, which sold for $19.4 million in March last year. The properties sit on land areas of 19,030 sq ft and 16,156 sq ft respectively.

Other residences at Knight Frank's Oct 16 auction include a freehold 5,048 sq ft apartment at Lien Towers with a $8.98 million guide price.