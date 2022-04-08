From Hong Kong to Sydney, home prices in Asia's priciest cities are falling

SINGAPORE (BLOOMBERG) - Some of Asia-Pacific's most expensive housing markets are starting to cool after last year's breakneck growth.

Private home prices have begun falling in Sydney and Hong Kong, while values in Singapore barely rose last quarter, as buyers wary of rising interest rates and economic headwinds choose to sit on the sidelines.

The turnaround couldn't be more abrupt, after low borrowing costs and a fear of missing out during the pandemic spurred a global property frenzy that stretched from Toronto to Auckland. Sydney's prices soared almost 27 per cent last year, while values in Singapore jumped the most in more than a decade and Hong Kong remained the world's least affordable place to buy a home.

Though conditions vary across the region, there are some common denominators behind the slowdown. Concerns over affordability prompted Singapore to impose property curbs, while inflation risks are leading central banks to consider rate hikes that would make it harder for home buyers to pay their mortgages.

Meanwhile, Covid-19 is adding to headwinds in China's real estate markets. Hong Kong is contending with an exodus of residents following its botched effort to contain the latest wave, while a lockdown in Shanghai is dashing hopes of a quick recovery from a slump sparked by a crackdown on excessive debt at developers.

"Ever since the global financial crisis, governments in the region have turned more vigilant on rising asset prices, while the pandemic has also brought into focus widening wealth gaps," said Victoria Garrett, Asia-Pacific head of residential at Knight Frank. "Although the switch from a seller's market will unveil more opportunities, buyers will likely turn more selective and price sensitive."

For 2022, residential prices across the region are projected to grow at a milder and more sustainable rate of 3 per cent to 5 per cent,Ms Garrett estimates. That's lower than last year's 9.1 per cent gain.

To be sure, demand may hold up in some markets, partly because a lack of housing stock is unlikely to be alleviated in the next 12 months, Ms Garrett said. And with the rate-hike cycle still in its initial phase, there remains a window of opportunity for buyers to take advantage of still-conducive financing rates, she added.

Buyers elsewhere haven't been deterred. In the UK, home prices climbed at the fastest annual pace since 2004 in March, while values across 20 cities in the U.S. are also surging.

Below is a run-down of the latest housing trends in key cities.

Sydney

Home prices in Australia's most populous city are showing signs of fatigue near record highs as expectations grow that the central bank will begin raising interest rates soon.

Already, affordability is weighing on the upper-end of the market with income growth trailing well behind price gains: between March 2020 and December 2021, wages increased 3.3 per cent compared with a 22.6 per cent lift in dwelling values. The median home value in Sydney is more than 17 times the median salary in the country.

In addition, Australia's gross household debt as a share of disposable income is near a heady 200 per cent. All that has made buyers in the nation's largest housing market cautious. Home prices in the harbor city eased 0.2 per cent last month on top of losses in February, snapping a winning streak that began in October 2020.

"A lot of it has to do with interest-rate talk, and Sydney, because it is such an expensive market, is very sensitive to talk about rate rises," said Nerida Conisbee, chief economist at real estate firm Ray White. Waning competition at auctions "reflects the sentiment that has really changed towards the willingness of people to pay well above what the reserve price is."