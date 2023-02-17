Enjoy waterfront living close to the city and live life elevated by the Singapore River Promenade at this luxury condo

The property is made even more appealing by the fact that it is a literal piece of Singapore history to own. The mixed-use development project includes three conservation warehouses, one of which once housed the Zouk nightclub on Jiak Kim Street. The warehouses have been conserved and restored as a stylish lifestyle destination that will offer dining, shopping, and recreational activities for residents and public alike. It will also comprise serviced apartments, which will bring a unique sense of liveliness and conviviality to the community.

Residents can also look forward to lifestyle offerings in the vicinity of Rivière – including cafes, restaurants and retail stores located in the bustling Robertson Quay area and Robertson Walk located at the waterfront of the Singapore River. Rivière also borders Chinatown and is a five-minute walk to the newly revamped Great World City.

Rivière’s superior location in the prime district of River Valley, combined with world-class luxury apartment design and interior fittings, appeals to buyers looking to purchase either for their own stay or investment – made even more attractive by the fact that it is the only development to achieve TOP along the Singapore River in 2023. The development has been well-received, with over 90 per cent of the development sold.

A handful of choice units on the high floors are still available. Ranging from 560 square feet (sq ft) to 1,711 sq ft, the remaining one-bedroom to three-bedroom premium units are ready for immediate move-in. All units at Rivière come with beautiful views facing the CBD and Orchard Road and have the Singapore River on the foreground.

Unparalleled connectivity

Recent developments have enhanced the connectivity of Rivière to the CBD, Marina Bay Sands and Orchard Road. Rivière is located a mere three-minutes’ walk away are two operating MRT stations, Havelock and Great World, on the Thomson East Coast Line (TEL).

Those who prefer to drive will also find Rivière seamlessly connected: just five minutes by road from Orchard Road and the Central Business District, and 10 minutes from Fort Canning station.