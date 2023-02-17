Enjoy waterfront living close to the city and live life elevated by the Singapore River Promenade at this luxury condo

Every major city has an iconic river, like the Bund in Shanghai or the Thames in London, which serves as an anchor for the city’s past, present, and future. It often also represents the best of city living.
For Singapore, that is the Singapore River.
A new icon is set to illuminate and transform this area, which is the 455-unit condo Rivière, which means river in French. This residential development has recently obtained its Temporary Occupation permit (TOP) on Jan 17, 2023 and is ready for immediate move-in. As part of an integrated precinct by Frasers Property, it will be a landmark not just in Robertson Quay but also in Singapore, rivalling residential developments in other prime districts like the Marina Bay district.
Designed by award-winning architecture practice SCDA, which is led by Principal Architect Soo K Chan, the development comprises two dazzling towers nestled amidst manicured gardens and elegant pavilions that overlook the Singapore River. The layout of the development has been designed to cater to the discerning urbanite, offering beautiful views of the waterfront and Marina Bay.
The property is made even more appealing by the fact that it is a literal piece of Singapore history to own. The mixed-use development project includes three conservation warehouses, one of which once housed the Zouk nightclub on Jiak Kim Street. The warehouses have been conserved and restored as a stylish lifestyle destination that will offer dining, shopping, and recreational activities for residents and public alike. It will also comprise serviced apartments, which will bring a unique sense of liveliness and conviviality to the community.
Residents can also look forward to lifestyle offerings in the vicinity of Rivière – including cafes, restaurants and retail stores located in the bustling Robertson Quay area and Robertson Walk located at the waterfront of the Singapore River. Rivière also borders Chinatown and is a five-minute walk to the newly revamped Great World City.
Rivière’s superior location in the prime district of River Valley, combined with world-class luxury apartment design and interior fittings, appeals to buyers looking to purchase either for their own stay or investment – made even more attractive by the fact that it is the only development to achieve TOP along the Singapore River in 2023. The development has been well-received, with over 90 per cent of the development sold.
A handful of choice units on the high floors are still available. Ranging from 560 square feet (sq ft) to 1,711 sq ft, the remaining one-bedroom to three-bedroom premium units are ready for immediate move-in. All units at Rivière come with beautiful views facing the CBD and Orchard Road and have the Singapore River on the foreground.
Unparalleled connectivity
Recent developments have enhanced the connectivity of Rivière to the CBD, Marina Bay Sands and Orchard Road. Rivière is located a mere three-minutes’ walk away are two operating MRT stations, Havelock and Great World, on the Thomson East Coast Line (TEL).
Those who prefer to drive will also find Rivière seamlessly connected: just five minutes by road from Orchard Road and the Central Business District, and 10 minutes from Fort Canning station.
How about a low-carbon cycling journey with stunning views? Avid cyclists will adore taking one of Singapore’s most scenic bike routes as they bike from home down the Singapore River to Clarke Quay, Boat Quay, the Civic District, and Gardens by the Bay.
For an even more novel commuting experience, residents can hop on one of the river’s water taxis which makes stops near the Civic District and Raffles Place. Come 2024, the river boat services will extend as far as Kallang and Stadium as part of the government’s plan to introduce more car-free travel options in town.
New homeowner, Ms Hor, a manager in the tech industry, is drawn to the vibrant lifestyle and convenience offered by Rivière. She is a proud owner of a two-bedroom unit there.
“I have been living in the Robertson Quay area for some time and I really like the lifestyle offered here. The most important thing is that Rivière is in an ideal location – it’s very close to the MRT station and Great World City,” she says. “In addition, the design of the apartment is unique and elegant, and I looked at other areas quite far away and the prices are still quite high, so I thought why live far away when I can live nearer to the city centre? Plus, this project has good investment potential.”
Contemporary luxury
Each unit comes with meticulously designed layouts, to ensure the most efficient and practical use of space, decked out in neutral colour palettes and marble for a sense of calm and refinement.
They also offer stunning waterfront vistas – with all the one bedders and some of the three-bedroom units also boasting views of Marina Bay Sands.
Meanwhile, three-bedroom units under the Premium Collection come with a private lift, opening to a foyer to ensure privacy for residents; a walk-in closet; marble flooring and more.
Work from home in style
Homeowners will get to enjoy the finest of modern luxury living with imported Kitchen from Poggenpohl, appliances from Gaggenau, sanitary fittings from Gessi and sanitary wares from Duravit, and smart home features.
It’s not just the “hardware” of these homes that gleam – residents also get to enjoy hospitality-grade living on par with that of luxury apartments in New York and London. With a quick call, concierge services can sweep in to take care of everything from housekeeping, baby-sitting, dog-walking to the laundry.
Within the premises of Rivière, luxuriate in world-class amenities, such as the Club Rivière business facility on the 1st floor, offering residents free WiFi as well as the sky deck at the roof offering picturesque city skyline views as they work.
Peckish for a meal or for a spot of shopping? Head right downstairs, either to the lifestyle and dining destinations in the three conservation warehouses located adjacent to the property, or out into the neighbourhood. From the Warehouse Hotel to the numerous cafes and restaurants at Robertson Walk and Great World City mall, residents are spoiled for choice. It is also close to good schools such as Pat’s Schoolhouse, Eton-House, E-Bridge Pre-school, River Valley Primary School, School of the Arts Singapore (SOTA), Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts (NAFA).
Savvy investment opportunity
According to the Urban & Redevelopment Authority of Singapore, the rental rates for three-bedders in the city fringe start from around S$9,000 in Q4 2022. Mr Lee Sze Teck, senior director of research at property firm Huttons Asia, said: "Rents of private homes in the Rest of Central Region (RCR) rose by 30.3 per cent in 2022. Past data have shown that newly completed projects are able to achieve higher rents than old projects. Rivière, which has received its temporary occupation permit (TOP) recently, is likely to command a premium over older projects in the vicinity."
With unparalleled connectivity, contemporary design and strong financial fundamentals, Rivière ticks all the boxes, either for own stay or investment. Developed by Frasers Property, a developer with a strong reputation over the decades in Singapore, buyers can be assured of purchasing a quality home that will last them for life.
