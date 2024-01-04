Enjoy waterfront living close to the city at this luxury condo situated along the Singapore River

Picture this life: First, you wake up to a beautiful view of the Singapore River. Then, you get ready for work and on your way to work, you grab a morning coffee at one of the trendiest cafes in town, just around the corner. Then, it’s a quick 15-minute train ride to your office in Marina Bay. After work, you meet friends for dinner on Orchard Road – just one train stop away from home.
This is the lifestyle of unparalleled convenience offered at Riviere, an upcoming new luxury development by Frasers Property that is due to achieve TOP status in Q1 2023 next to the majestic Singapore River.
Its superior location in the prime district of River Valley, combined with world-class luxury apartment design, is set to appeal to buyers looking to purchase either for their own stay or investment – made even more attractive by the fact that it is the only development along the Singapore River set to TOP for 2023.
Unparalleled connectivity
Recent developments have made Riviere even more well-connected to the Central Business District, Marina Bay Sands and Orchard Road. Riviere is located a mere three minutes’ walk away from two MRT stations on the Thomson East Coast Line (TEL) – Havelock and Great World – which opened in November 2022.
With that, access by public transport from Riviere to the rest of downtown will be a breeze. After all, Great World station is just one stop away from the Orchard MRT station and the luxury shopping belt; from there, the Central Business District and Marina Bay Financial Centre are just a few train stops away.
Those who prefer to drive will also find Riviere seamlessly connected: just five minutes by road from Orchard Road and the Central Business District, and 10 minutes from Fort Canning station.
How about a low-carbon cycling journey with stunning views? Avid cyclists will adore taking one of Singapore’s most scenic bike routes as they bike from home down the Singapore River to Clarke Quay, Boat Quay, the Civic District, and Gardens by the Bay.
For an even more novel commuting experience, residents can hop on one of the river’s water taxis which makes stops near the Civic District and Raffles Place. Come 2024, the river boat services will extend as far as Kallang and Stadium as part of the government’s plan to introduce more car-free travel options in town.
Contemporary luxury
Besides superior connectivity, Riviere stands out in several other ways that will enable homeowners to live life elevated along the Singapore River Promenade. It’s also a chance to own a slice of Singapore’s unique history, with the development housing the three conservation warehouses that once housed the former Zouk nightclub in Jiak Kim Street.
Besides its uniqueness as the only development along the Singapore River to TOP in the same year, it also offers the chance to move in immediately after purchase, helping buyers save on rental costs while transitioning between homes.
The development has already launched to great success – with more than 87 per cent of the development sold and two- and four- bedroom units fully sold out.
The one-bedroom units (starting from $1,715,000 for a 30th floor unit) and three-bedroom units (starting from $3,238,000 for a 29th floor unit) still available were all crafted thoughtfully by award-wining renowned architecture by SCDA, led by Principal Architect Soo K. Chan award-winning architects SCDA to become sophisticated sanctuaries for the discerning urbanite.
Each of them comes with meticulously designed layouts, to ensure the most efficient and practical use of space, decked out in neutral colour palettes and marble throughout the space for a sense of calm and refinement.
They also offer stunning waterfront vistas – with all the one bedders and some of the three-bedroom units also boasting views of Marina Bay Sands.
The three-bedroom units that are part of the Premium Collection come with a private lift, opening to a foyer to ensure privacy for residents; a walk-in closet; marble flooring and more.
Work from home in style
Homeowners will get to enjoy the finest of modern luxury living with imported Kitchen from Poggenpohl, appliances from Gaggenau, sanitary fittings from Gessi and sanitary wares from Duravit, and smart home features.
It’s not just the “hardware” of these homes that gleam – residents also get to enjoy hospitality-grade living on par with that of luxury apartments in New York and London. With a quick call, concierge services can sweep in to take care of everything from housekeeping, baby-sitting, dog-walking to the laundry.
Within the premises of Riviere, luxuriate in world-class amenities, such as the Club Riviere business facility in the 2nd and 37th floors, offering residents free WiFi and picturesque city skyline views as they work.
Peckish for a meal or for a spot of shopping? Head right downstairs, either to the lifestyle and dining destinations in the three conservation warehouses located adjacent to the property, or out into the neighbourhood. From the Warehouse Hotel to the numerous cafes and restaurants to Great World City mall, residents are spoiled for choice.
Savvy investment opportunity
Considering that rental rates for three-bedders in the city fringe were transacting at around $9,000 in Q4 2022, Riviere’s prime location and quality designs also translate into strong rental yield.
Its potential for capital appreciation in future is secured given that Riviere is the only new development in the area to TOP along the Singapore River in Q1 2023, and the fact that investment stocks in the area have been historically limited.
With unparalleled connectivity, contemporary design and strong financial fundamentals, Riviere ticks all the boxes, either for own stay or investment. Developed by Frasers Property, a developer with a strong reputation over the decades in Singapore, buyers can be assured of purchasing a quality home that will last them for life.
Visit https://riviere.com.sg for more information.