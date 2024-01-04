Enjoy waterfront living close to the city at this luxury condo situated along the Singapore River

Picture this life: First, you wake up to a beautiful view of the Singapore River. Then, you get ready for work and on your way to work, you grab a morning coffee at one of the trendiest cafes in town, just around the corner. Then, it’s a quick 15-minute train ride to your office in Marina Bay. After work, you meet friends for dinner on Orchard Road – just one train stop away from home.

This is the lifestyle of unparalleled convenience offered at Riviere, an upcoming new luxury development by Frasers Property that is due to achieve TOP status in Q1 2023 next to the majestic Singapore River.

Its superior location in the prime district of River Valley, combined with world-class luxury apartment design, is set to appeal to buyers looking to purchase either for their own stay or investment – made even more attractive by the fact that it is the only development along the Singapore River set to TOP for 2023.

Unparalleled connectivity

Recent developments have made Riviere even more well-connected to the Central Business District, Marina Bay Sands and Orchard Road. Riviere is located a mere three minutes’ walk away from two MRT stations on the Thomson East Coast Line (TEL) – Havelock and Great World – which opened in November 2022.

With that, access by public transport from Riviere to the rest of downtown will be a breeze. After all, Great World station is just one stop away from the Orchard MRT station and the luxury shopping belt; from there, the Central Business District and Marina Bay Financial Centre are just a few train stops away.

Those who prefer to drive will also find Riviere seamlessly connected: just five minutes by road from Orchard Road and the Central Business District, and 10 minutes from Fort Canning station.