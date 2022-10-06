Foreign entities owning land here may have to make details available

Singapore is looking into whether information on overseas entities that own land in the country should be made publicly available to counter money laundering and terrorism financing.

It will also consider making available to the public information about the beneficial ownership of shell companies that own properties.

Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Law Rahayu Mahzam made these two points on Wednesday in response to questions from Mr Murali Pillai (Bukit Batok).

Mr Murali had asked if the Ministry of Law would require that overseas entities wanting to buy, sell or transfer properties in Singapore register with the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (Acra).

He also asked if the ministry would have these entities disclose their beneficial owners and principal officers, similar to measures introduced in Britain. As it is, Acra has implemented a register of beneficial owners of companies, foreign companies and limited liability partnerships.

Foreign entities that carry on or intend to carry on business in Singapore are required to be registered with Acra.

They also have to file with Acra information on their beneficial owners, Ms Rahayu said.

This serves to make the ownership of such entities more transparent and also reduces the chances of these entities being used for illicit purposes.

In line with the standard on anti-money laundering and countering of terrorism financing set by global watchdog Financial Action Task Force, professionals involved in the buying, selling and transfer of real estate - such as real estate agents and lawyers - are required to address money laundering and terrorism financing risks.

Ms Rahayu said: "They have to assess their money laundering and terrorism financing risks, conduct customer due diligence, including the identification of their customers' beneficial owners, and, where the risks of customers are high, take enhanced measures such as source-of-fund checks."

Britain's Register of Overseas Entities took effect in August and mandates that all individuals holding British land through an overseas entity have to register ownership information by the end of January 2023 at the latest.

The disclosure obligations apply to overseas entities that own or acquire a "qualifying estate", which includes generally residential and commercial, freehold and leasehold properties.

Beneficial owners have to provide their name, date of birth, nationality, usual residential address, service address and the date on which the individual became a registrable beneficial owner.

British law mandates that all information other than the date of birth and residential address be publicly available and that overseas entities must update the information on an annual basis.