Extending its golden touch to Singapore’s luxury property market

A much-lauded property developer that enjoys a stellar reputation across 15 cities in China, Yanlord Land Group Limited is known for creating beautiful, quality homes that do not compromise on either luxury or functionality. Among the iconic luxury properties that the Group has developed are Yanlord on the Park in Shanghai, Phoenix Hill in Nanjing, Yanlord Landmark in Chengdu and Yanlord Reverie Apartments in Shenzhen.

Presence in a coveted district

As a further testament to its prominence, Yanlord Land recently won a land tender to secure a site in Jing-an, one of Shanghai’s prime central districts, placing it on track to developing up to 67,500 sq. m. of premium residences that have come to be synonymous with its name.

Strategic partnership

In a bid to expand its portfolio, Yanlord Land became the single largest shareholder of United Engineers Limited last October, making the business a subsidiary of the Group. Separately, in a landmark joint venture with Hongkong Land for the development of Hangzhou Bay, Yanlord Land celebrated yet another esteemed partnership through the successful collaboration.



Artist's impression of Leedon Green, an upcoming property in District 10, a project by Yanlord Land and MCL Land (a Hongkong Land company). PHOTO: LEEDON GREEN



Upcoming jewel is District 10

With its sights set on establishing a strong foothold in Singapore, Yanlord Land — in partnership with MCL Land (a Hongkong Land company) — will soon be unveiling Leedon Green, where the Group has extended its Midas touch to. The former Tulip Garden condominium will be transformed into a timeless, luxurious living space for discerning home buyers.

Leedon Green

Leedon Green is situated in prime District 10, near the central precinct’s Good Class Bungalow cluster, Leedon Heights, and boasts seamless connectivity islandwide. The 638-unit development is expected to be completed in 2023. This prestigious 3ha freehold estate will feature a mix of one- to four-bedroom types, as well as only five grand, double-storey Garden Villas. Selected three- and four-bedroom owners can also relish in the luxury of having a private lift.

Exuding a unique charm of its own, Leedon Green boasts indulgent amenities like a spa pavilion, tree top walk, jacuzzi and a majestic tree barbecue pavilion. Homes will also come with bespoke fittings and finishings such as marble finishing, Antonio Lupi bathroom fixtures from Italy and Hansgrohe (AXOR) sanitary wares from Germany.

Careful thought has gone into the provision of a high-performance kitchen, with Ernestomeda kitchen sets and large format tiles imported from Italy, as well as Swiss-made V-ZUG kitchen appliances and Liebherr fridges from Germany. Washers and dryers are also provided for a fuss-free move-in.

With Leedon Green successfully cementing the Group’s entry into Singapore, Yanlord Land will leave its indelible mark on Singapore’s luxury property market.