Exclusivity redefined

Yet, it is not just sheer reputation and a distinguished pedigree that set Hongkong Land — a member of the Jardine Matheson Group — apart. It is its wealth of expertise in the property market since its inception in 1889 that gives it its greatest difference.

With an extensive portfolio that includes over 450,000 sq. m. of prime property in Hong Kong Central, a further 165,000 sq. m. of prestigious office space in Singapore held via joint ventures, a luxury retail centre in Wangfujing, Beijing and a 50 %interest in a leading office complex in Central Jakarta, Hongkong Land attracts the world’s foremost companies and luxury brands.

In this region, the Company is also well-known for its luxurious high-end residential projects with its Singapore subsidiary MCL Land, a leading residential developer.

Perfectly positioned and eminently qualified to differentiate itself from other developers with its own brand of luxury, Hongkong Land enjoys unparalleled success in branding developments that are known for their exclusivity.

The Anandamaya Residences in Jakarta, Indonesia, and The Marq in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, are two prime examples.

Opulence in the centre of a vibrant capital



Designed by celebrity architect Chan Soo Khian, the Anandamaya Residences in Jakarta exudes luxury and opulence. PHOTO: HONGKONG LAND



Rising from 1.3 hectares of prime land in the middle of Jakarta’s Central Business District are the three glittering towers of Anandamaya Residences, the ultimate luxury lifestyle development in Indonesia.

This masterpiece from Hongkong Land along Jalan Sudirman is the work of celebrity architect Chan Soo Khian, founding principal and design director of multi award-winning design and architecture firm, SCDA Architects.

Especially well-known for his iconic residential developments that blur the distinction between indoor and outdoor spaces, Chan’s work for Anandamaya Residences is a further refinement of his acclaimed design philosophy, which has resulted in a stunning aesthetic profile that redefines the Jakarta CBD skyline.

As the 509 apartments sit atop a facilities deck with podium and basement car parks, they enjoy panoramic views of downtown Jakarta, and come with high-quality finishes, private pools for select units and expansive amenities set within a lush landscaped environment designed by none other than international icon and luxury resort designer, Bill Bensley of Bensley Design Studios.

Putting his famously sensual and imaginative design philosophy to work, Bensley’s inspirational landscaping at Anandamaya Residences is a breathtaking realisation of inventiveness and materials, of spaces and indulgences. It is a world unto itself, and a unique vision perhaps unprecedented in high-rise residential developments anywhere else.

Completed at the end of 2018, all units in Anandamaya Residences come with balconies and generous spaces boasting a minimum 3.2m ceiling height and, of course, the ideal setting for a sumptuous lifestyle for the very discerning.

Lavish hideaway in the heart of a mega city

The second of Hongkong Land’s residential developments in Vietnam is a luxurious gem located in the prime District 1 in Ho Chi Minh City, the country’s most dynamic metropolis.

Situated amid rows of lush, ancient trees on Nguyen Dinh Chieu street, The Marq is a 26-storey, landscaped urban retreat that beautifully blends contemporary architecture with nature. Apart from classic French villas, its neighbours include famed icons such as the Notre Dame Cathedral and Reunification Palace — both within walking distance — as well as top shopping destinations such as Diamond Plaza and Takashimaya, restaurants, bars, historical sites and other amenities.

Most of all, the essentials of a luxurious lifestyle are distilled into the 515-unit project, comprising elegant one- to four-bedroom condominiums and penthouses featuring fine details.

When completed in 2022, visitors will be greeted by a landscaped garden and waterfall at the main drop-off. Sparkling chandeliers, glistening marble flooring and walls in the main lobby will exude a grand sense of arrival.

The homes’ plush interiors will sport high ceilings, large windows, marble flooring and marble-clad bathrooms that befit their residents’ glamorous lifestyles. Some larger units will also feature double-height living room ceilings, private lift landings and imported kitchen cabinetry.

Within the privacy of The Marq’s exclusive space, residents will enjoy stunning views from The Sky Club — the development’s panoramic rooftop collection of resort-like amenities. There, they can indulge in luxurious facilities including an Infinity Lap Pool, Spa Pool, Gym, Sky Bar, Sky Dining, Banquet Room with private kitchen, BBQ Bar, children’s playground and a lush, landscaped garden.

“With The Marq, we aim to continue redefining the real estate market in Vietnam,” said Mr Robert Wong, Chief Executive of Hongkong Land. “This project represents a ‘mark of excellence’, a property that offers residents a vibrant and unique lifestyle. It also demonstrates that we are building not just luxury condominiums, but also inspired living spaces. Our expertise and experience in luxury property development throughout the region ensure that this will be a one-of-a-kind place to live, as well as an example of our trademark quality being implemented in the Vietnamese property market.”

Indeed, Hongkong Land consistently demonstrates its leadership in setting benchmarks for luxury living, wherever its exclusive developments are found.