Evergrande vows to ensure delivery of 39,000 apartments in December

BEIJING (BLOOMBERG) - Evergrande must "sprint at full speed" to meet the target of delivering 39,000 units of apartments in December, chairman Hui Ka Yan said in a meeting held on Sunday night (Dec 26), according to a company statement.

More than 80 per cent of decoration partners and long-term material suppliers have resumed cooperation with Evergrande, it said.

Mr Hui says the company will resume sales and operation, and pay off debts as long as it makes every effort to resume projects and deliver to home buyers