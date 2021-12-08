Evergrande sets up risk panel ahead of biggest debt restructuring

BEIJING • Embattled property giant Evergrande is planning what could be China's biggest debt restructuring, wrapping in all its offshore obligations, reports said, as it established a risk committee before looming payment deadlines.

The company's struggles to meet its commitments have fanned concerns about China's property sector, which forms a substantial part of the world's second-biggest economy.

Grace periods for interest payments on two notes worth US$82.5 million (S$113 million) were scheduled to end on Monday - and could mark the company's first default.

It is the most prominent Chinese real estate firm to have plunged into crisis after Beijing embarked on a regulatory drive last year to curb speculation and leverage - cutting off a key avenue for accessing cash. But there have been signs the government is starting to ease property curbs.

A seven-strong "risk management committee" will involve only two executives from Evergrande plus officials from state entities, raising expectations that the government could get more involved to manage the company's debt pile of US$300 billion.

The committee was set up "in view of the operational and financial challenges" Evergrande faces, according to a filing with the Hong Kong stock exchange on Monday.

Guangdong's provincial government is now sending a working team to the firm, which analysts at Jefferies said indicates a "potential takeover" of China's second-largest developer by volume.

Bloomberg News reported that Evergrande was planning to include all its offshore public bonds and private debt obligations in a restructuring, citing people familiar with the matter. The restructuring could cover public bonds sold by Evergrande and unit Scenery Journey, as well as US$260 million of notes issued by joint venture Jumbo Fortune Enterprises, Bloomberg said.

