Elder son takes legal steps to wind up two firms

More legal proceedings have been initiated by the elder son of former president Ong Teng Cheong against his sister-in-law, Madam Wang Yi Yi.

Mr Ong Tze Guan, a shareholder and director of O&O Capital and Wang Investment, has filed applications in the High Court to wind up both companies, of which Madam Wang is also a shareholder and director.

A court hearing on both applications is scheduled on Sept 9.

The applications were filed on Aug 17 and made known in advertisements in The Straits Times' Classifieds on Thursday.

When asked why the applications were made, Mr Ong declined comment.

Madam Wang could not be reached for comment.

According to Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority filings seen by The Straits Times, O&O Capital, formerly known as O&O (Private) Ltd, is a bank/financing holding company, while Wang Investment is a holding company.

On Aug 17, Mr Ong also applied for court orders to get Madam Wang to either buy his share of a Good Class Bungalow in Dalvey Estate based on the prevailing market valuation, or for the property to be sold on the open market and the sales proceeds to be divided equally between him and Madam Wang.

The property used to be the private residence of the late Mr Ong Teng Cheong.

Grace Leong