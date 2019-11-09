Dairy Farm Residences - where life comes full circle

Nature. Retail. Home.

At Dairy Farm Residences, these three tantalizing factors come together to create a luxurious new living environment like never before — breathtakingly beautiful, remarkably convenient and exceptionally comfortable.

This integrated development with 460 sumptuous homes also comes with unique locational attributes that add to its desirability for both owner occupiers and investors.

Sitting on a generous 211,488 sq ft site along Petir Road, this new project is the first integrated development in the Dairy Farm area. It is strategically located where both the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) and Upper Bukit Timah Road are literally just round the corner.

Meanwhile, the Downtown Line’s Hillview MRT station is only a kilometre away – and easily reached via the development’s shuttle bus service that also goes to the Bukit Panjang MRT station. All that, together with a bus-stop conveniently located at Petir Road, make Dairy Farm Residences highly accessible.

Families will like that within 3 kilometres are eight pre-schools, three primary schools and three secondary schools. And right next to the development is the new, purpose-built German European School Singapore for kids from pre-school through to secondary school.

And of course, along with Dairy Farm Residences’ two 15-storey and two five-storey residential towers, is a retail podium that will meet residents’ multiple needs — no commute needed.

Return to nature

In the urban jungle that is Singapore, the development’s close proximity to a large number of nature reserves and parks is truly priceless.

These include the Dairy Farm Nature Park, Bukit Timah Nature Reserve, Zhenghua Nature Park, Chestnut Nature Park and Central Catchment Nature Reserve, putting Dairy Farm Residences right by the nation’s most forested enclave.

Outdoor enthusiasts can further take advantage of the cycling and pedestrian networks within the

Western Adventure Loop and Rail Corridor (Central) of the Park Connector Network.

The natural environment continues within Dairy Farm Residences itself, with an immersive experience of woods and trails created using timber ﬁxtures weaved seamlessly into the luxuriant landscaping.



Facilities at Dairy Farm Residences include a 50-metre lap pool, all day dining spaces and bespoke lifestyle pavilions. PHOTO: UNITED ENGINEERS LIMITED



Inspired by wood grain patterns, the recreational zones are artistically stacked into levels that form The Woods, The Canopy and The Oasis. For instance, from its infinity pool are panoramic views of the lush surroundings and an aquatic experience akin to swimming in the sky. Beneath the pool, however, are pockets of intimate spaces such as barbeque pits and a yoga deck.

Also built into the design that evokes contemporary resort living amidst nature, is an elegantly appointed multi-purpose clubhouse that can fit up to 50 people and comes fully equipped, so residents can share the joy of cooking and eating together. They can also enjoy the use of a 50-metre lap pool, cabanas, all-day dining spaces, barbecue pits, a tennis court, sun deck and bespoke lifestyle pavilions.

It is a return to a tranquil, timeless way of living that never grows old.



A gourmet supermarket, food hall and childcare centre are just a few of the offerings at the retail podium. PHOTO: UNITED ENGINEERS LIMITED



Remarkable retail

At Dairy Farm Residences, there is simply no need to run out for your daily necessities or fret over a last-minute meal.

That’s because a gourmet supermarket, food hall, childcare centre, food & beverage outlets and retail shops will spread across two levels in the retail podium.

This one-stop convenience is the first in the Dairy Farm vicinity and promises to make life easier, more enjoyable and hassle-free, so you can spend your time doing more of what you like.

But should you care to commute, there are many lifestyle amenities in the vicinity, including those at HillV2, The Rail Mall, Hillion Mall, Bukit Panjang Plaza and Junction 10.

Relaxing home

Going home every day to a calm and peaceful environment that is in harmony with nature – that is an ideal for many, but a delightful reality for those living at Dairy Farm Residences.

Its 460 luxurious residences offer spacious 2-, 3- and 4-bedroom layouts, with sizes ranging from 624 to 1,475 sq ft. Designed to bring nature right into the home, every unit features open balconies and full height windows, with homes on the upper floors enjoying spectacular views of Bukit Timah Nature Park to the west and the Central Catchment Nature Reserve and Upper Pierce Reservoir to the east.

An eco-friendly design helps keep the apartments cool at all times, while thoughtful, space-saving features are matched with branded fixtures such as Bosch kitchen appliances and Grohe and Villeroy & Boch bathroom fittings.



The property hosts 460 luxurious residences with sizes ranging from 624 to 1,475 sq ft. PHOTO: UNITED ENGINEERS LIMITED



Touches of timber against earthy tones in the homes’ clean and contemporary style create the perfect canvas for expressing each resident’s individuality, while a Smart home phone app offers convenient, real-time access to many home features.

Residents’ privacy is also protected as the residential towers are segregated from the retail podium, with separate car park spaces provided for.

In essence, life at Dairy Farm Residences is complete and extraordinarily rich — because each day begins and concludes with endless possibilities.

Live that life now.