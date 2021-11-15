CPF rules, being close to family among reasons for upgrading to condos

School support staff member Nabisah Abdul Kadir decided to upgrade to a new condo in September, just one year before she hits 55, an age when additional restrictions on Central Provident Fund (CPF) withdrawals kick in.

Madam Nabisah, 54, who has a daughter, sold her 43-year-old four-room Housing Board flat in Pandan Gardens for $410,000 and took out a loan to buy a $1.5 million three-bedder at the nearby 520-unit Twin VEW condo. She collects her keys in January.

"This is the best time to sell my flat because I'll be 55 next year, and I won't be able to access my CPF savings in full for housing payments for a new property," she said.

When eligible Singaporeans reach 55, their CPF Retirement Account is created with savings from their Special and Ordinary accounts to meet their applicable retirement sum. They will also be automatically included in the CPF Life scheme, which provides members with a monthly payout for life if they meet the criteria.

Any funds left in their Ordinary Account can then be used for mortgage repayments.

Another push factor for Madam Nabisah is the decaying of leases on older HDB flats. "For legacy planning purposes, private property offers better prospects in terms of value retention compared with my flat," she said.

Given the buoyant HDB resale market, Madam Nabisah, a technical science executive at an international school, found three potential buyers within a month of putting her fourth-storey, 90 sq m flat up for sale.

"The starting offer was around $370,000, but we managed to get the price up to $410,000," she said.

Her new condo on the 21st floor will give her a sea view and even allow her to see her mother's flat at Pandan Gardens. "I bought the Twin VEW condo as it is very near my mum's place. We are separated by just the Pandan River," she added.

The desire to be close to family was also one reason why primary school teacher Mariam Ibrahim sold her 15-year-old four-room flat in Toa Payoh and bought a new one-bedder at Treasure at Tampines.

But her upgrading ambitions were thwarted for a year due to difficulties in selling her flat because the Ethnic Integration Policy (EIP) limits had been reached for her block.

Introduced in 1989, the EIP sets racial quotas on flat ownership within each HDB block and neighbourhood to promote racial integration. When the EIP limits are reached for an ethnic group, sellers from other ethnic groups are unable to sell to buyers of that group.

The reduced pool of eligible buyers meant Ms Mariam, 47, was forced to lower her asking price after her 86 sq m flat had sat on the market for a year.

"I had a lot of Chinese and Indian buyers who offered $580,000 and $590,000 for my flat. But because the ethnic quota limits had been reached, I could not accept these offers," she noted.

"So my flat was on the market for about a year until I lowered my price to $560,000 and found a buyer in March this year."

Ms Mariam had considered getting a three-room HDB resale flat, but decided that she did not want to be saddled with massive renovations and the bill that would come with it.

Instead, she opted for a one-bedroom unit on the ninth floor of the Treasure at Tampines condo for $790,000.

Ms Mariam, who is single, is happy to move to a smaller flat as it means less work needed to maintain her home.

"I am willing to sacrifice space as long as I don't have to do massive renovations and to service both a mortgage loan and a renovation loan," she said.