Anyone wanting a snapshot of life in 1950s Singapore can pop into Shanghai Chen Hin Dry Cleaning Company in Tanjong Katong Road.
It is like a time capsule, having undergone few changes since it set up shop there 72 years ago.
Anyone wanting a snapshot of life in 1950s Singapore can pop into Shanghai Chen Hin Dry Cleaning Company in Tanjong Katong Road.
It is like a time capsule, having undergone few changes since it set up shop there 72 years ago.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on June 19, 2022, with the headline Couple turned down millions of dollars for shophouse. Subscribe