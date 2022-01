SINGAPORE - The new property cooling measures took property agent Jaeson Lin's foreign clients by surprise but they decided to bite the bullet and buy their new apartment.

The couple from Hong Kong had been scouting for homes in Clementi, Bukit Timah and Orchard Road for the past year and were still willing to fork out nearly $1 million in ABSD on a $3.3 million penthouse at Verdale, a 258-unit condo in Bukit Timah.