Next to Katong Park MRT station and near the CBD: This property in District 15 is where to build your dream home

Mountbatten Road in the east of Singapore evokes an old-world charm of another era when gracious living was de rigueur. The area was popular with plantation owners and merchants in the late 19th century, and their elegant villas faced the sea.
Dubbed the millionaires’ row, these villas with their iconic architecture continue to be part of the allure of District 15.
Now, the prestige of owning an address along Mountbatten Road is possible with LIV@MB, a sophisticated development amid the conservation enclave in the Mountbatten area.
LIV@MB sits on a sprawling 140,000 sq ft plot of land with 80 per cent of it dedicated to nature and recreation. The development’s sleek architecture will soar above the landed enclave in the Mountbatten area, providing a panoramic view of the houses in the neighbourhood and changing the skyline.
District 15 is traditionally a popular and highly sought-after area by Singaporeans, expatriates and families with school-going children. That is why they will find LIV@MB appealing.
The development also stands out for its close proximity to the soon-to-be-completed Katong Park MRT, its central location, a good network of nearby schools and an array of amenities in the neighbourhood. Singles, empty-nesters, “East-siders” – what those that have deep affinity with the eastern part of Singapore are affectionately known as – as well as investors will be impressed by what LIV@MB has to offer too.
Connection all around
The Mountbatten area is bounded by the lifestyle enclaves of Kallang, Marine Parade, Katong and Joo Chiat – each with their distinctive vibe, amenities and food options. It is hipster cafe, artisanal bakery and local fare galore in each of these neighbourhoods.
For residents who prefer to go car-free, three minutes is all it takes to stroll to the soon-to-be-completed Katong Park MRT station, which is only five stops to the Shenton Way station in the Central Business District. The existing Mountbatten station is also merely a 10-minute stroll from LIV@MB.
Complementing the rail transport is a network of roads and expressways, enhancing connectivity to the CBD and Changi Airport.
Families with school-going children will find the development particularly attractive. It is located near a cluster of reputable schools, including EtonHouse International Pre-School, Kong Hwa School, Tao Nan School, Dunman High School and Chung Cheng High School (Main).
LIV@MB is due to receive its Temporary Occupation Permit in the fourth quarter of 2024, which gives families a good head start to planning the education of their young ones, especially with priority admission to the nearby schools in time for the upcoming 2023 Primary 1 registration exercise.
Not only that, there is also a host of enrichment centres – ranging from ballet schools to mental arithmetic classes – in shopping malls such as Parkway Parade, Paya Lebar Quarter and the newly-renovated I12 Katong. Shopping for necessities and dining out at these malls is a breeze too.
A short drive away from LIV@MB are the Singapore Sports Hub and Singapore Indoor Stadium, where major entertainment and international sports events are held, as well as the Marina Bay Sands integrated resort.
Sports enthusiasts will be elated with the close proximity to the many sporting facilities in and around the Sports Hub. LIV@MB residents can also easily escape to East Coast Park for the sun, sand and sea with a whole host of activities, including cycling, stand-up paddle boarding and wakeboarding, suitable for all ages.
A short walk away from the development using the underpass, the park provides a quiet respite for all urbanites. There are also various F&B outlets within the park.
Blend of heritage and modernity
For LIV@MB’s design, President*s Design Award recipient ARC Studio Architecture + Urbanism, drew inspiration from the surrounds, reinterpreting the area’s heritage into the design.
For instance, the bold, elongated hexagon façade on the buildings is influenced by the balustrades’ pattern found on the balcony of the heritage houses in Katong and Joo Chiat.
The clubhouse’s five pavilions are also aligned along the “shoreline” of the main pool, reminiscent of the seafront-facing bungalows of yesteryears.
Around the estate
In the middle of LIV@MB’s sprawling site will be an expansive green lawn, separating the apartment towers. At 55m wide, the expansive lawn will act as a large spatial divider between the blocks, creating privacy and comfort.
The landscaping will feature dense foliage to evoke the tropical landscape found in the plantation homes of the past. The planting will be zoned into thematic precincts with each corner having its own identity and lifestyle.
In fact, there are 57 facilities across three landscaped decks for the young and the young at heart to relax, enjoy and bond. These include The Mountbatten Lawn, The Indoor and Outdoor Gymnasium and The Water Gym on the first level; The Jacuzzi Pool, The Sky Lounge, The Study Lounge and The Dining Lounge on Level 11; and The Yoga Yard, The Lap Pool, The Sky Grill and The Mountbatten Villa on Level 20.
All the 298 apartments are designed to provide cross ventilation and will have a north-south orientation, which allows for good natural ventilation all year round.
This, along with other green features such as electric vehicle charging points and verdant foliage, is set to earn the development a Green Mark Gold Plus award from the Building and Construction Authority.
Living it up
The apartments at LIV@MB come in configurations of one to four rooms, in sizes from 495 sq ft to 1,668 sq ft. All one-bedroom units, however, have been completely sold.
With efficient design and layout in every unit, there is sufficient living space for all the areas in the house. Family and friends can gather for cosy get-togethers in the spacious living and dining areas, while the bedrooms are roomy enough to rest and relax comfortably. In fact, all master bedrooms can easily fit a king-sized bed.
And it’s the little details that sets LIV@MB apart from the competition. There is quality finish throughout every unit, which is fitted with appliances from premium German home appliance marque Bosch as well as sleek sanitary fittings from Kohler.
Those who prefer peace and quiet will appreciate the exclusive private lift that comes with the three- and four-bedroom units.
For a limited period, potential homeowners can select from different layouts to suit their lifestyle, needs and preferences at no extra cost. There is also a choice of an open or enclosed kitchen.
Each apartment also comes with smart features, an important consideration as work-from-home becomes part of working life.
From the get-go, there’s the smart digital lockset at the main door. The “smartness” continues inside – lighting, air-conditioning, water heating and smoke detector systems can be controlled from an app on your smartphone.
Using the smart community app, residents can also book facilities and access the letterbox while visitors can enter LIV@MB with car licence plate recognition.
A complimentary* concierge service will also be available, providing residents with attentive porter service, lounge refreshments, transport arrangements, rental of umbrella for that rainy day, and parcel and postal services.
Great investment potential
The future of the Mountbatten area looks bright as well. Currently, there are two master plans – the Kallang River Master Plan and the East Coast Sustainability and Greenery Plan – in place.
These plans will transform the area, enliven the environment and improve the infrastructure. With that, LIV@MB homeowners will benefit from a new work-and-play lifestyle, not forgetting how the investment value of the property will appreciate in the long run.
That's why LIV@MB is one prime address suitable for all.
