Next to Katong Park MRT station and near the CBD: This property in District 15 is where to build your dream home

For residents who prefer to go car-free, three minutes is all it takes to stroll to the soon-to-be-completed Katong Park MRT station, which is only five stops to the Shenton Way station in the Central Business District. The existing Mountbatten station is also merely a 10-minute stroll from LIV@MB.

Complementing the rail transport is a network of roads and expressways, enhancing connectivity to the CBD and Changi Airport.

Families with school-going children will find the development particularly attractive. It is located near a cluster of reputable schools, including EtonHouse International Pre-School, Kong Hwa School, Tao Nan School, Dunman High School and Chung Cheng High School (Main).

LIV@MB is due to receive its Temporary Occupation Permit in the fourth quarter of 2024, which gives families a good head start to planning the education of their young ones, especially with priority admission to the nearby schools in time for the upcoming 2023 Primary 1 registration exercise.

Not only that, there is also a host of enrichment centres – ranging from ballet schools to mental arithmetic classes – in shopping malls such as Parkway Parade, Paya Lebar Quarter and the newly-renovated I12 Katong. Shopping for necessities and dining out at these malls is a breeze too.

A short drive away from LIV@MB are the Singapore Sports Hub and Singapore Indoor Stadium, where major entertainment and international sports events are held, as well as the Marina Bay Sands integrated resort.

Sports enthusiasts will be elated with the close proximity to the many sporting facilities in and around the Sports Hub. LIV@MB residents can also easily escape to East Coast Park for the sun, sand and sea with a whole host of activities, including cycling, stand-up paddle boarding and wakeboarding, suitable for all ages.

A short walk away from the development using the underpass, the park provides a quiet respite for all urbanites. There are also various F&B outlets within the park.

Blend of heritage and modernity

For LIV@MB’s design, President*s Design Award recipient ARC Studio Architecture + Urbanism, drew inspiration from the surrounds, reinterpreting the area’s heritage into the design.

For instance, the bold, elongated hexagon façade on the buildings is influenced by the balustrades’ pattern found on the balcony of the heritage houses in Katong and Joo Chiat.