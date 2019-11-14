Condo rents dip in October as those for HDB flats inch up: SRX

Flagging demand in the private residential market here could be kick-started if multinationals based in Hong Kong decide to scale back their presence in the protest-hit territory.

The increasing turmoil in the business centre is said to be unnerving many in the corporate sector there, with talk that it may be prudent to deploy staff to a safe haven, like Singapore.

There has even been talk that some firms may move their headquarters out of Hong Kong altogether, with Singapore the obvious regional alternative. The prospect is bringing some cheer to the local real estate sector, which is suffering from a continued slide in rents.

Ms Christine Sun, head of research and consultancy at OrangeTee & Tie, noted: "There could be a silver lining on the horizon, as some (multinational corporations) may redeploy their employees to work in Singapore, or consider shifting their headquarters here amid the growing unrest in Hong Kong.

"This may lend some support to the private rental market in the coming months."

The market could do with a boost, with rents for non-landed private homes slipping last month from September.

Overall condo rents declined 0.2 per cent. While they were still 4.2 per cent up on October last year, they remained 16.9 per cent below their peak in January 2013.

The core central region was the hardest hit, with a 0.6 per cent fall from September to last month. Rents in the suburbs, or outside central region, slipped 0.2 per cent but the rest of the central region inched up 0.1 per cent.

Condo rents in all three zones were up on October last year: by 6.3 per cent in the core central region; 4 per cent in the rest of the central region; and 2.8 per cent in the suburbs, according to SRX flash data yesterday.

The data also showed that 4,341 condo units were leased last month, down 0.8 per cent from 4,378 in September, and 4 per cent lower than a year earlier.

Ms Sun said the decline in leases may be seasonal, as demand usually falls during the last quarter when most expatriates would have already renewed or signed new contracts.

"Leasing demand may have also dipped on the back of the weakening employment outlook for the fourth quarter, as many firms have indicated that they will be cutting back on hiring amid the trade conflicts and global economic uncertainty."

The public housing market was a bit brighter, with Housing Board rents up 0.3 per cent last month from September, though they are still down 14.4 per cent from their peak in August 2013. Rent for three-and four-room flats both climbed 0.4 per cent last month while five-roomers edged up 0.3 per cent, but executive rents fell 1.5 per cent.

HDB rents were up 1.4 per cent year on year, with all room types posting increases except for executive homes, which fell 0.6 per cent.

There were 1,830 HDB flats rented last month, 4.3 per cent down on the 1,913 leased in September.

HDB rental volumes fell 9.6 per cent from last October and are also 1.4 per cent lower than the five-year average volume for the month of October.

Ms Sun said the weakened demand for HDB flats comes as rents are rising. But she expects the fight for tenants amid the rising supply of flats may exert some downward pressure on rents next year.