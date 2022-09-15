Condo and HDB rents continue upward trend

Rentals for Housing Board flats and private apartments rose last month, with analysts noting that the trend shows no signs of letting up.

HDB rents climbed by 2.4 per cent in August, compared with July's 1.5 per cent, with rents across all flat types in both mature and non-mature estates rising, according to flash figures released on Wednesday by property portals 99.co and SRX.

Condominium rents went up 3.2 per cent last month, compared with 1.7 per cent the month before, with those in central Singapore growing at the fastest pace at 3.7 per cent.

The figures mark the 26th consecutive month of expansion for HDB rents and 20th for condo rents.

OrangeTee & Tie senior vice-president of research and analytics Christine Sun said: "As the tight housing situation is not expected to be alleviated soon, rental prices may continue to rise or be propped up at current levels in the coming months."

Year on year, condo rents have surged by 27.5 per cent from August last year, with rents in the suburbs up 28.2 per cent.

HDB rents are 21.6 per cent higher compared with August last year, with five-room flats notching a 22.9 per cent jump.

Describing the year-on-year rise as "astonishing", ERA Realty's head of research and consultancy Nicholas Mak said it could be attributed to more foreigners arriving in Singapore after Covid-19 restrictions were relaxed in April.

Last month, there was a rise in demand from foreign students and expatriates in information technology, banking and healthcare as hiring was ramped up, said Huttons Asia chief executive Mark Yip.

Tenants displaced by successful collective sales added to the rental demand, driving up rents across all housing types, he added.

Condo rental volume rose by 0.4 per cent to an estimated 4,524 units last month, reversing the drop from the month before.

But the number of units leased declined by 6.3 per cent year on year and was 8 per cent lower than the five-year average for the month of August.

More HDB flats were also leased last month - up 3.8 per cent to an estimated 1,765 units, compared with 1,700 in July.

Rental volumes in the HDB market dropped by 1.3 per cent year on year and were 3 per cent lower than the five-year average for the month of August.

Mr Mak said the slight month-on-month increase indicated that rental volumes are stabilising.

"Although the number of foreigners coming to Singapore to work, live and study continued to rise in the past few months, the number of local residents who rent flats and condominiums is not increasing," he added.

"Rising rental rates are also putting a financial burden on many young locals who are thinking of renting their own places."

Ms Sun said some tenants, especially locals who do not need to rent urgently, may have moved back to live with their families amid rising rents.

Analysts said that as Singapore moves to attract top foreign talent, it could spur leasing demand for high-end properties.

Mr Mak added: "Although these highly paid foreigners will be in the minority... the signs are pointing to upward pressure on rental rates in both the HDB and private housing markets in the short term."