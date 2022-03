The co-founder of a company that built an illegal storey at The Alexcier building in Alexandra Road will be charged in court next month - three years after the hidden floor was uncovered in 2019.

A floor spanning 5,200 sq ft, accessible by stairs from the eighth-floor office below which was occupied by ZACD Posh, had been constructed without authorisation. Its owners also dodged a development charge of over $1 million, had the additional level been approved.