Co-owner of firm that built illegal 5,200 sq ft floor at The Alexcier to face charges next month

SINGAPORE - The co-founder of a company that built an illegal storey at The Alexcier building in Alexandra Road will be charged in court next month - three years after the hidden floor was uncovered in 2019.

A floor spanning 5,200 sq ft, accessible by stairs from the eighth-floor office below which was occupied by ZACD Posh, had been constructed without authorisation. Its owners also dodged a development charge of more than $1 million, had the additional level been approved.

The Straits Times understands that Mr Stanley Yeo, ZACD Group co-founder and group chief executive officer, will face multiple charges in the State Courts in April.

On Tuesday (March 22), the Building and Construction Authority (BCA), Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) and Singapore Civil Defence Force said in a joint reply to queries from ST: “Prosecutorial action is being taken, following investigations into the unauthorised works at The Alexcier.”

Mr Yeo and his wife Kain Sim are the co-founders of ZACD Investments, a real estate investment firm that owns unit 08-01 at The Alexcier, where the hidden floor was found.

They are also the controlling shareholders of ZACD Group, which has been listed on the GEM (Growth Enterprise Market), Hong Kong’s exchange for smaller companies, since 2018.

ZACD Posh is the property and facilities management arm of ZACD Group.

When contacted on Tuesday, Mr Yeo declined to comment.

Built by local developer Chiu Teng Group in 2005, The Alexcier is supposed to have only eight storeys and one basement.

But, acting on a tip-off, the authorities conducted an inspection of the multi-use light industrial building in February 2019 and found a ninth floor, even though the building’s lift stops on the eighth floor.

Two flights of stairs from the ZACD Posh office led to the clandestine floor which, from a video that ST has seen, boasted various living and work spaces with workstations, beds, a kitchen and a meeting room.