Chinese property bonds slump as Evergrande contagion spreads

SHANGHAI • Bonds and shares issued by Chinese developers slumped yesterday as onshore markets returned from a week-long holiday with few clues as to how regulators propose to contain the contagion from cash-strapped Evergrande Group's debt problems.

Evergrande is facing one of the country's largest defaults as it wrestles with more than US$300 billion (S$406 billion) of debt.

The company last month missed coupon payments on two dollar-bond tranches and faces three more early next week totalling nearly US$150 million.

The possible collapse of one of China's biggest borrowers has triggered worries about contagion risks to China's property sector as its debt-laden peers face rating downgrades on looming defaults.

That uncertainty battered bonds issued by property firms such as Kaisa Group, Central China Real Estate and Greenland over China's National Day break.

Onshore bonds caught up to the selling yesterday.

The Shanghai Stock Exchange suspended trading of two bonds issued by smaller developer Fantasia Group China, after controlling shareholder Fantasia Holdings Group missed the deadline on a US$206 million international market debt payment on Monday.

"Typically, a default by a small firm will be viewed as idiosyncratic. However, market participants are questioning if this may be a precursor for voluntary defaults by other developers with large unsustainable longer-term debt," noted DBS Bank credit and foreign exchange strategist Chang Wei Liang.

Fantasia Group said its operations were normal and it was maintaining close contact with investors.

Onshore bonds of Xiamen Yuzhou Grand Future Real Estate Development, Yango Group and Guangzhou R&F Properties also slumped yesterday.

Worries around Evergrande contagion also hit mainland share prices, pulling an index tracking the property sector down 1.75 per cent in afternoon trade, against a rise of around 1 per cent for blue-chip shares.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Property and Construction index fell more than 0.6 per cent, versus a 0.1 per cent drop for the broader Hang Seng index.

Chinese regulators have not made any comments specifically on Evergrande during the week-long holiday from Oct 1.

Investors have been waiting to hear from the company after it requested a halt in the trading of its shares in Hong Kong on Monday pending an announcement about a major transaction.

