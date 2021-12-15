Chinese developers' stocks sink further after red flag raised over Shimao deal

HONG KONG • Chinese property stocks sank for a third day, heading for the lowest level since early 2017, after a deal between two units of Shimao Group heightened governance concerns in an industry already grappling with a liquidity squeeze.

Shares of Shimao Group and its property services unit were among the biggest losers in Hong Kong trading yesterday after JP Morgan Chase & Co analysts said the connected-party acquisition "not only implies tight liquidity conditions for Shimao, but is also a corporate governance red flag".

A Bloomberg index of developers sank 3 per cent, on course for its lowest close since March 2017. Shimao Group bonds dropped by about three US cents on the dollar, leading declines among Chinese high-yield debt, according to traders.

The losses came amid a wider slump in Hong Kong shares that centred on companies most exposed to Covid-19-related restrictions, including casinos.

Shimao Group is not nearly as systemically important to the economy as China Evergrande Group, but the smaller developer's woes have become a major focus of investors in recent days.

After the company blamed "rumours" for a sell-off in its stocks and bonds on Monday, Shimao's services unit announced after the market close that it had agreed to buy another unit of Shimao Group for 1.65 billion yuan (S$355 million).

The deal's valuation was higher than usual, suggesting Shimao Group "is essentially transferring the cash from property manager to developer level", JP Morgan analysts wrote.

They noted that equity investors are increasingly worried that publicly listed property managers are being used as a "financial tool" by developers that share the same owners.

Shimao Group, founded by billionaire Hui Wing Mau, said in an e-mailed reply to questions from Bloomberg that the company had hired Cushman & Wakefield to advise on the valuation.

The price took into consideration factors including liquidity and a control premium, Shimao Group said.

The company's shares ended 19.92 per cent down yesterday in Hong Kong. Shimao Services Holdings plunged 30 per cent. JPMorgan downgraded both stocks to underweight.

This week's losses in Chinese property stocks and bonds have upended the buoyant mood that dominated trading last week, when Beijing's shift towards pro-growth policies helped drive yields on Chinese junk dollar bonds down the most in seven years.

BLOOMBERG